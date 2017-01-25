Finalists announced for Stratford-on-Avon District Sports Awards

THE finalists for the 15th annual Stratford-on-Avon District Sports Awards have been announced.

The 2017 event, which takes place on Friday, 17th February, will be hosted by 102 Touch FM at Stratford ArtsHouse with headline sponsors Bovis Homes, Everyone Active and Cycle Route.

Judges have met and a shortlist of finalists has been chosen as follows:

Junior Team Award: KES Under 14 Rugby Team; Stratford-upon-Avon School Trampolining Team; KES Rowing Team; Stratford Town Tornadoes FC; St Benedict’s School Year 8 Tennis Team

Senior Team Award: Stratford Athletic Club Veterans Track & Field Team; Stratford Ladies Touch Rugby; Stratford Town FC Special Football Team

Alternative Sport Award: Danielle Brain – Canoe Polo; Demi Barnett – Tae-Kwon-Do; Sky Barnett – Tae-Kwon-Do; Evie Lowe – Skipping; Chloe Woodley – Mounted Games; Josh Foreman – Bare-knuckle boxing.

Coach/PE Teacher Award: Matt Williams – Multi-sports; Norton Bloomfield – Rugby; Andrew Roe – Rowing; John Johnson – Cycling; Angus Neal – Rugby; Martyn Brookhouse – Football

Volunteer Award: Sandy Green – Athletics; Will Fisher – Rugby; Stephen Tunnicliffe – Football; Oliver Smith – Rowing; Richard Cox – Triathlon; Patrick Halton – Football; Terry Whitehouse – Bowls

Junior Sports Person Award: Jack Sumners – Athletics; Spencer Corder – Cycling; Oliver Flaks – Rowing; Sophia Potter – Fencing; Molly Bullock – Triathlon/Athletics; Bethan Sykes – Athletics; Ollie Cresswell – Athletics

Senior Sports Person Award: Ian Beach – Wheelchair Basketball; Lucy Shepherd – Football; Phil Brennan – Athletics; Mollie Rouse – Football; Paula Williams – Athletics

Service to Sport Award – Louise Green – Cycling; Chris Dodd (Physical Education); Angus Neal – Rugby; Patrick Halton – Football; Norton Bloomfield – Rugby