Pupils enjoy a hearty breakfast

A HEALTHY full English breakfast was served to 80 school children at Hatton Adventure World on Tuesday as part of National Farmhouse Breakfast Week; a nationwide campaign backed by the Home Grown Cereals Authority (HGCA). Children aged 6 – 8 from Ferncumbe Church of England School in Hatton were collected by tractor and open-top trailer and transported to Hatton Adventure World, where they learnt about the benefits of eating a hearty breakfast, while enjoying locally sourced bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, baked beans and wholemeal toast. Breakfast was served by local farmers and members of the Warwickshire branch of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU).

Rupert Inkpen, NFU Branch Chairman, Central Warwickshire said “The NFU are pleased to encourage children to eat a good healthy breakfast. Going to school, having eaten a nutritious breakfast, gives children many health benefits and ensures they perform well in the classroom”.