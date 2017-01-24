Stratford Town suffer late heartbreak against St Ives

ST Ives Town struck two late goals as they claimed a dramatic 3-2 victory over a shell-shocked Stratford Town at the DCS Stadium on Tuesday night.

Stratford looked set for hard-earned victory when Will Grocott struck with six minutes to go, but the defiant Saints scored twice in added time to seal a sensational win.

Justin Marsden got Town off to the perfect start, volleying home after just 40 seconds, but the visitors were on level terms within six minutes through Jack Bradshaw.

The game remained at 1-1 until Grocott’s deflected strike restored Town’s advantage in the 84th minute.

Saints kept going and their persistence was rewarded in added time when Bradshaw let fly with a blistering shot from all of 30 yards that sailed past Niall Cooper into the top corner.

And just when Town supporters thought it couldn’t get any worse, Ben Seymour-Shove pounced on a error from Simeon Tulloch before sending a looping effort over Cooper for the winner.

Full report to follow.