£2.7m to ease traffic headache

A BID has been submitted for around £2.7million of government cash to try to help resolve the gridlock on Birmingham Road in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Details of the bid have emerged following the publication of the much-anticipated Stratford Transport Strategy last week.

The 31-page strategy reads as a damning assessment of the town’s creaking transport network, describing Clopton Bridge as ‘substandard’, bus services as ‘limited and patchy’, train services as ‘infrequent’, town centre pavements as being ‘overcrowded’, the presence of HGVs as ‘intimidating’, and says congested roads and poor pedestrian routes between the train station and Bridgefoot car parks create a ‘negative first impression’ among visitors.

It goes on to say that car dependency is too high in Stratford while predicting an extra 29,000 cars will be added to the district’s roads in the next 15 years, and even suggests the cost of car parking in the town centre is too cheap to encourage drivers to use the Bishopton Park and Ride on the outskirts of town, and moots the offer of incentives to drivers for people to ditch their cars and use public transport for journeys into town.

The strategy does contain some new proposals, as well as others that appear to have been recycled from the existing Warwickshire-wide transport strategy that was drawn up five years ago.

It says the relief road that will link the A46 Alcester Road and the A3400 Shipston Road with a third river crossing — both of which are already being planned — was essential to the future of the town and a key component to the implementation of the other measures.

But it also sets out the need for an eastern bypass, the route of which, the Herald has been told, would likely run from opposite the business park on Banbury Road, across to Tiddington Road, emerging near to Baraset Barn.

Also in the strategy are:

A focus on out-of-town parking, with more park and ride facilities. l More frequent bus services with bus priority on roads into the town.

More frequent train services, specifically at evenings and weekends.

Restrictions placed on certain vehicles using the town centre’s roads.

The dualling of the A46 including improvements at the Marraway, Bishopton and Wildmoor junctions.

Full pedestrianisation of more town centre streets, and wider pavements on others.

The revival of a weight limit on Clopton Bridge.

The strategy has been put together by Warwickshire County and Stratford District councils. Other organisations including Stratford Town Council, Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, Royal Shakespeare Company, business group Stratford Vision and the Town Transport Group have been briefed on its contents prior to its publication this week.

However, it could be 15 years until many of its components are implemented.

Cllr Robert Vaudry, the district council’s portfolio holder for infrastructure, said: “We can’t hide the fact that our transport network is not fit for purpose.”

The strategy will get its first public airing at the next traffic summit, which takes place on Thursday, 9th February, at Stratford ArtsHouse, from 6pm, triggering a six-week consultation.

An update will also be given on the initial proposals for Birmingham Road, including the bid for government cash through the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

Those proposals were set out exactly a year ago and include a slip road into Tesco, a left in and left out-only junction at Western Road, another link to Alcester Road, and widening Birmingham Road itself and the pavements where possible.

See the full strategy HERE