HSBC announce Warwick branch closure in May

WARWICK bank customers would be forgiven for feeling short-changed as news emerged this week that a second major high street bank is closing its branches in the town.

HSBC has announced plans to close its branch on Warwick High Street in the spring.

The bank’s decision has come after a decline in people using branches for their banking needs choosing instead to bank on line.

Warwick’s branch closure is part of a wider HSBC announcement to close 62 branches by the end of 2017.

The Warwick branch will close on 5th May.

Last year the so-called ‘World’s Local Bank’ closed branches in Kineton, Studley and Southam.

The decision follows an announcement by Natwest last year that it will also close its Warwick branch sometime during 2017.