Bears boost promotion hopes after a winning weekend

WARWICKSHIRE Bears’ women boosted their promotion hopes after claiming four wins from four at the Nottingham Wildcats Arena last weekend.

First up, the Bears took on Angels of the North 3 in close contest. Bears got off to a flying start and went into an 8-2 lead, but Angels fought back, winning the second quarter and tying the third and fourth.

The Bears’ good work in the first quarter ensured they had done enough though, as they recorded a 19-14 win.

Saturday’s second game saw the Bears produced a superb display in the second quarter as they claimed a 28-19 victory over Eastern Blue Stars.

Sunday’s opener saw Bears face Eastern Blue Stars again. Stars produced a much-improved performance, but Warwickshire edged it 25-23.

Bears ended their weekend in style with a comfortable 26-12 success over a weakened Stoke Spitfires team.

“It was a long weekend of physical basketball,” said Bears’ coach, Jacob Robinson.

“The girls started slowly, but got better as the weekend went on, with all players getting on the scoresheet.

“Overall, I’m very happy to be top of the table going into the third weekend with our eyes on promotion.”