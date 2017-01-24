Ahenkorah set to miss next four Town games

EDWIN Ahenkorah looks set to miss Stratford Town’s next four games because of a knee injury.

The striker was substituted after 64 minutes of Town’s 1-1 draw at Chesham with the problem.

Stratford play St Ives Town at the DCS on Tuesday night ahead of games against Frome, Leamington and Cirencester.

Strike partner Mike Taylor will feature against St Ives though after responding well to treatment on a hamstring strain picked up at Weymouth.

Town boss Carl Adams also has Jamie Spencer to call upon, after signing the striker from Alvechurch on Monday.

Kieren Westwood (groin) will also sit out the St Ives game, while Ben Stephens (shin) will be assessed ahead of kick-off.

Adams has been left impressed with his side’s all-round performance in the draws at Weymouth and Chesham and the manager is demanding more of the same against the Saints.

He said: “We played really well in both of those games, especially at Chesham on Tuesday night so I hope the lads can repeat the effort and commitment shown in those games.

“It’s been a while since we have played at home and hopefully we can put on a good performance for our fans and reward them with three points.”

Defender Liam Francis is set to make it a century of Town appearances in Tuesday’s clash with the Saints.

Francis made his Town debut back in March 2009 as a substitute at Tipton Town. Later that season, he left the DCS before re-joining six years later after Town won promotion to the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division.