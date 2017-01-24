A class act from KES, in Stratford-upon-Avon

TEN Oxbridge offers have been made to students at King Edward VI School, in Stratford-upon-Avon, with seven offers from Oxford and three from Cambridge.

The University of Oxford has offered places to Issy Brennan (biomedical sciences, Balliol College), Sarah Davis (mathematics, Keble College), Oliver Gardner (economics and management, Hertford College), Rory Gopsill (classics, St. Anne’s College), Thomas Howarth (biological sciences, St Hilda’s College), Myles Langley (classics, Worcester College) and William Richards (mathematics, Lady Margaret Hall).

The University of Cambridge has offered places to Fred Barnes (land economy, Hughes Hall), Kit Gallagher (natural sciences, Queen’s College) and Alp Shaw (medicine, King’s College).

Headmaster, Bennet Carr, said: “Congratulations to our students on receiving these offers in such a wide range of subjects. Competition for places at Oxford and Cambridge colleges is fierce and I commend the hard work and commitment that underpinned their successful applications.”

Have other students from the Stratford-on-Avon District had an Oxbridge offer?

