UKIP member criticises hospice in Brexit lunch row

A row has erupted between a prominent local UKIP member and the Shakespeare hospice over its selection of speakers for a special fundraising event focusing on Brexit.

Edward Fila, chairman of the Stratford UKIP branch, is unhappy that no-one who adopted a pro-leave stance during last year’s referendum has been selected to speak at the ‘Brexit: Where are we Now?’ event on 17th March.

Jeremy Wright MP and local businessman Bahman Rahini are currently the only scheduled speakers at the event, both of whom were in favour of the UK remaining in the EU.

Edward Fila said: “I don’t know why the Shakespeare Hospice would arrange a Brexit lunch in Stratford with an MP who has nothing to do with Stratford. Jeremy Wright represents Kenilworth and Southam.

“If Stratford’s MP Nadhim Zahawi had been available, who was seen as being in favour of leaving the EU, that would have been more suitable. The hospice has a duty to represent both sides.

“The very nature of the event is political and as the electorate of Stratford voted to leave the EU I think they are entitled to have their views represented. We would be able to provide a speaker for the event, not necessarily me, and it doesn’t even have to be someone from UKIP, just someone who represents the leave side. I would be happy if somebody like Lord Digby Jones represented the leave side at the event.”

A spokesperson for the Shakespeare Hospice said: “Following the Prime Minister’s commitment to trigger Article 50 by the end of March, the Hospice is delighted that Jeremy Wright MP, Attorney General and MP for Kenilworth & Southam, has agreed to discuss government progress towards Brexit. We are also delighted that Bahman Rahimi, CEO of BDR Group, will be providing a local business perspective.

“The Hospice would like to clarify that this is an annual networking event to which distinguished speakers are invited. It is absolutely not a political debate therefore it would be inappropriate to invite additional speakers from other political parties.

“Furthermore, the reason for the lunch is to raise support for the Shakespeare Hospice rather than supporting any political agenda.”

To buy tickets for the event visit www.theshakespearehospice.org.uk.