Town bolster attacking options with signing of Spencer

STRATFORD Town have bolstered their attacking options with the signing of former Kidderminster Harriers striker Jamie Spencer.

The 23-year-old joins the club from Midland League Premier Division leaders Alvechurch ahead of Tuesday night’s home game against St Ives Town.

Town boss Carl Adams is delighted to finally get his man, after admitted he tried to sign Spencer last summer.

“Jamie will be a strong addition to our squad,” said Adams.

“He’s a big, strong lad who scores goals and his signing will increase the competition for places among our strikers.

“I tried to sign him earlier this season, so I’m delighted to finally bring him to Stratford.”

Spencer said: “Stratford’s a great club and this is a good opportunity for me to play at a higher level of football.

“I’m looking forward to it and hopefully I will impress Carl and get plenty of goals for Town.”