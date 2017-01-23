BETHANY HILL MURDER TRIAL: Judge’s summing up

A judge has told the jury in the trial of the two people accused of the ‘sadistic’ murder of Bethany Hill that they must consider the case against each of the defendants separately.

It has been alleged during the trial at Warwick Crown Court that transgender Kayleigh Woods and her then boyfriend Jack Williams carried out the killing together.

Woods (23) of Hertford Road, Stratford, and Williams (21) who was said to have been living with her at the time, have both pleaded not guilty to Beth’s murder on February 3 last year.

Beth’s body was discovered by the police and paramedics in the bathroom of Woods’ ground-floor flat, where she was also living, after a 999 call from Woods at just after 7pm.

But by then her blood-soaked body had been lying in the flat for more than 12 hours after, it is alleged, her wrists and ankles had been bound with tape and her throat had been cut.

Woods, in her evidence, has blamed Williams alone for the alleged ‘sadistic killing,’ and denied playing any part in it.

Williams did not give evidence, but the jury heard from two psychiatrists who suggested that he was suffering from diminished responsibility at the time because of mental illness.

Summing up the case, Judge Richard Griffith-Jones told the jury: “This time last year three people were living at 31 Hertford Road, Stratford-upon-Avon, in a one-bedroom flat – Kayleigh Woods, the deceased, described by Kayleigh Woods as her best friend, Bethany Hill, and [Woods’] boyfriend Jack Williams.

“The emotional interaction between these three was obviously complex.

“Jack Williams and Bethany Hill had once been, for a short time at least, boyfriend and girlfriend; and Jack Williams and Kayleigh Woods were a couple, albeit that they separated in October 2015.

“Jack Williams was subject to an order from the court that he should not go to the address, although it’s clear he was back on a regular basis by January 2016.

“Bethany Hill began living at that address in late December 2015, and Kayleigh Woods told you they were planning to have a child together.

“By the 3rd of February Bethany was dead. She had been attacked and received multiple wounds, in particular to the back of her neck, but the fatal wound was a deep cut through the structure of her neck which had cut through the jugular vein and the thyroid gland.”

The judge said it was common ground that after Beth had been attacked, both defendants spent some time away from the flat and some time inside, and that that evening Woods had reported Beth’s death to the police.

“The prosecution say that, considering the evidence against each defendant, it is clear so far as Jack Williams is concerned that if you look at the scientific evidence, his interview and the evidence of Kayleigh Woods, that the injuries were caused by him with a knife.

“They say he must have used the knife intending to kill, or at least to cause really serious injury; and they say he has failed to demonstrate he was suffering from diminished responsibility.

“The defence for Jack Williams say that the prosecution must be made to prove that the murder was committed by Jack Williams; and that if that is proved, he ought to be found guilty of manslaughter because of evidence called from doctors which they say proves to you he was suffering from diminished responsibility.

“Therefore, they say that even if the elements of murder are proved, he should be found guilty of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.”

Dealing with Woods, Judge Griffith-Jones said: “The prosecution say Kayleigh Woods was party to this murder.

“They say if you consider the respective roles, the size of the flat, the time over which this must have taken place, the steps taken by Kayleigh Woods to cover up that Bethany was dead, the story of suicide, and the lies in interview, there is plain inference she was party to this murder.

“The defence say how did she assist or encourage? Where is the evidence? That however badly she behaved after the event, it does not make her party to the killing.

“Her love for Williams may have been such that it misled her into assisting him afterwards, and that she had played no part in the killing. They say her assistance was after the event.”

Judge Griffith-Jones told the jury: “You are called here to make judgement as to whether it’s proved against a particular defendant that he or she is guilty of murder, or whether a lesser charge of manslaughter is appropriate, or whether there should be a not guilty verdict altogether.

“You alone are the judges of the facts, and it is for you to decide what evidence you accept and what evidence you reject.

“The prosecution succeeds if they make you sure the crime has been committed by the particular defendant whose case you’re considering. Nothing less than that will do.”

Of Williams’s failure to give evidence and relying on the answers he gave during his police interviews, the judge commented: “It’s a matter for you, but you may attach less weight to answers given in interview which are not answers given on oath, and are not subject to the rigors of cross-examination.

“His silence at trial may count against him because you can draw the conclusion that he hasn’t given evidence because he has no answers to the prosecution case.

“If you draw such as conclusion, you must not convict him wholly on the strength of it, but you may deal with it as some support for the prosecution case if you’re sure that is a safe and proper conclusion.”

The judge said that to be guilty of murder, there has to be an intention to kill or to cause really serious injury.

Explaining how they should reach their verdicts, he told the jurors: “You must consider the case against and for each defendant separately. Your verdict does not have to be the same.

“Your approach should be, looking at the case of each of the defendants separately, are you sure that, with the intention I’ve mentioned, they took some part in committing the offence?”

In relation to Woods, he said her ‘mere presence at the scene’ did not prove guilt, but ‘if she intended by her presence alone’ to encourage Jack Williams to kill or seriously injure Beth, she would be guilty of murder.

If they were satisfied she assisted or encouraged him to injure Beth, but were not sure she intended him to kill or seriously injure her, ‘then you would find her guilty of manslaughter.’

Turning the Williams, he said: “If you were sure he had unlawfully killed Bethany Hill but were not sure he intended to kill her or at least cause her really serious bodily injury, he would be not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.”

Judge Griffith-Jones said that if they find the elements of murder proved against Williams, they should then go on to consider the issue of diminished responsibility, which, if found, would reduce it to a conviction for manslaughter.

But he pointed out that diminished responsibility was a matter not for the prosecution to disprove, but for the defence to prove ‘on the balance of probabilities.’

The jury will retire to begin considering its verdicts tomorrow (Tuesday).