Police sheep worrying warning after dog shootings

Dog owners are being warned to keep their pets under control in the countryside after five dogs were shot dead by farmers in South Warwickshire last week.

The dogs were shot in two separate incidents on Thursday and Friday as they were attacking sheep and their unborn lambs.

During the incidents, which took place in Ladbroke and Lower Shuckburgh, sheep and their unborn lambs were also killed.

PC Mike Barnett, dog legislation officer for Warwickshire Police and West Mercia Police, said:

“We are at the very beginning of lambing season and we are already starting to have problems with dogs. Farmers are within their rights to shoot dogs worrying sheep on their land.

“To lose sheep and unborn lambs has a big effect on farmers’ livelihoods. To lose a loved pet causes huge upset for dog owners too.

“All it takes to avoid this distress is to keep dogs on leads and make sure they cannot get out and run loose.”

Signage is available for farmers to up around their properties from Warwickshire Police.