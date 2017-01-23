Get involved and help to beat cyber crime

Warwickshire residents are being urged to complete the county’s second annual cyber crime survey and share their experiences of online crime.

The survey, which finishes on 31st January, will assess how safe people feel online when they are using social media, doing online banking or shopping.

It is organised by Warwickshire Observatory and last year recorded a high response rate.

Last year’s survey revealed details that half of respondents were targeted by phishing scams, with one in ten becoming victims and that under 18s were the group most targeted by online bullies, with females twice as much as males.

It revealed that as age increases, knowledge of online crime reduces, and that nearly a third of parents had neither applied online restrictions or had spoken to their children about internet safety.

Last year’s survey also suggested that 82,200 people fell victim to online crime in the preceding 12 months in Warwickshire, while nearly a quarter of a million people in the county feel at risk online. Worryingly, around 2.4 percent of the respondents to the first survey had no idea to protect themselves online.

The new survey will seek to examine how the picture has changed across Warwickshire over the past year and whether residents are more aware of the dangers that can be posed online and the things that they are able to do to minimise these risks.

It is running across West Mercia and West Midlands policing areas allowing each force to assess the scale of the problem across a wider region.

Phillip Seccombe, Warwickshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “This second annual survey is an excellent opportunity to continue to raise awareness of cybercrime and the harm that it causes across communities.

“Communities served by Warwickshire Police should rest assured that the threat posed by cyber criminals is being taken very seriously. All partner agencies are absolutely committed to tackling this growing crime type and are working hard to shape the future policing response to both cyber and cyber-enabled crime.

“An important tool in this ongoing battle is to raise awareness of the ways in which members of the public and businesses can protect themselves. Warwickshire Police has made this a priority and launched a campaign called #BeCyberSmart last year, with West Mercia Police.

“I have also funded two cyber crime advisors off the back of last year’s survey results. Employed by Warwickshire County Council, the advisors are going out delivering key messages to vulnerable communities to help increase awareness of online safety.”

Councillor John Horner, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Community Safety, said: “The scale of cyber crime in Warwickshire uncovered by last year’s survey was truly shocking. While we hear the term frequently these days and most people have been aware that it is a growing threat, the numbers of victims uncovered by the survey show that cyber crime is something that has the potential to affect everyone.

“Cyber crime is a growing community safety issue as victims can be seriously affected, not just financially but also emotionally, with feelings of depression, and sometimes worse, as a result. The economic impact on local businesses of cybercrime is also something that cannot be underestimated. Warwickshire County Council will be watching closely the results of this latest survey to see how the picture has changed over the past 12 months.”

Cllr Phillip Johnson, Chair of the Communities Overview and Scrutiny Committee, added: “Many people don’t realise they have become a victim of cyber crime, are too embarrassed to come forward or simply do not believe that anything can be done about it, meaning that the scale of the problem has until now been hard to quantify and somewhat hidden from view. Armed with the data from last year’s survey, we now have a more accurate picture, which has allowed us to target resources more effectively.

“It’s clear that cyber crime and internet fraud are booming and, in Warwickshire, we have already invested in a range of initiatives to tackle cybercrime. We hope this latest survey will raise awareness of the issues so that people can take practical steps to avoid becoming a victim.”

To complete the cyber crime survey visit https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/RegionalCyber16

There is advice and guidance available to Warwickshire Consumers on the Warwickshire Website: http://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/consumeradvice

If you want the latest news on online scams and hack attacks, follow @safeinwarks on Twitter.