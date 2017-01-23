Business in jeopardy following chainsaw theft

A LOCAL tree surgeon says the future of his 20 year-old business is in doubt following the theft of three chainsaws worth £1,800 from the back of his truck on 15th January.

Stephen Morgan of Preston-on-Stour built up his tree surgeon business – Heart of Oak Tree Care – from scratch but the future looks unclear for Stephen when he realised the chainsaws had been stolen from the back of his padlocked Land Rover which was parked metres away from his front door.

“I was livid!” said Stephen when he discovered the loss. “You go numb and I felt as though my whole world had fallen around my ankles. I was apoplectic with rage at the pure selfishness on ‘their’ part knowing that my tools will be sold at a fraction of what they would cost to replace.”

Thanks to a friend and business colleague, Stephen has been loaned two chainsaws to carry on working for the short term but his long term plan is far less clear.

“It’s not just the ramifications to my business, I have to pay rent and bills just like everyone else. The police have been informed and I’ve knocked on neighbour’s doors but not heard anything. It’s unusual because Preston is a crime free area,” Stephen said.

He reckons the theft occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning but he didn’t discover it until 12.30pm. The chainsaws are coloured white with orange flankings.

On his Facebook page Stephen posted:

“To the scroats that took all my chainsaws from my truck last night whilst I slept, after bolt cropping the lock, whilst you may well toast one another with your ill-gotten gains, my business of 20 years is now crippled, I will not be able to work, something I’m sure you are a stranger to, the roof over my head will now be in jeopardy and my normal way of life is potentially altered irreversibly.

I hope one day life will deal its timely and deserved revenge to you.

In the meantime, should anyone be able to help with any information or might see anyone trying to sell Stihl chainsaws surreptiously, please contact me privately via Facebook.

And please all be vigilant if you are a tradesperson with a vehicle that might be a potential target.”