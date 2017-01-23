Weekend football round-up

RACING Club Warwick’s five-match unbeaten run came to an end as they went down to a 3-1 defeat to Heath Hayes at Townsend Meadow on Saturday.

Goals from Harry Phillips and Charlie Ware saw visitors lead 2-0 at the break. Jamie Smith got one back on the hour from the penalty spot, but Kyle Minto’s late strike sealed surprise victory.

The Racers remain fourth in Midland League Division One, nine points adrift of leaders Bromsgrove Sporting.

Studley leapfrogged Stafford Town into 18th thanks to a 4-2 victory over their rivals at Evans Park.

Daniel Moy (2), Gareth Evans (2) and Josh Westwood were all on target, cancelling out Stafford strikes from Ryan Pace and Jack Hepple.

Southam United suffered their 18th league defeat of the campaign as they were swept aside 4-0 at Uttoxeter Town.

Jack Lovatt bagged a brace to go with singles from Jason Cockshutt and Thomas Morgan.

Earlswood Town‘s league game home to Knowle and Alcester Town‘s clash with Enville were both postponed due to frozen pitches.