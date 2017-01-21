Five-star Stratford power to victory at Stoke

STRATFORD climbed back up to fourth in the Midlands 1 West table with a five-try 29-15 victory at Stoke on Saturday.

The Black and Whites produced a superb performance in their defeat to leaders Newport the previous week and they carried on where they had left off.

Callum Cook (2), Dan Whitby and Dan Hutchings all went over, in addition to Stratford being awarded a penalty try. Jack Young converted two of the scores.

“We started strongly and never looked back,” said director of rugby Tom Rance.

“By all accounts, we played a full strength Stoke team, so to go there and pick up a win and a bonus point is very pleasing.”

Stratford’s second string will be aiming to make it a weekend double on Sunday when they head to Berkswell and Balsall in the semi-final of the 2nd XV Warwickshire Cup.

The winner will take on Nuneaton 2nds in the final.

