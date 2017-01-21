Car leaves M40 and ends up in field

WORKING in the dark in the middle of a field, West Midlands Ambulance Service was helped by lighting from its own Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles and from the fire service to free a woman from her car (accident scene, pictured).

Ambulance crews were called to a field off the M40 southbound carriageway between junctions 16 and 15 shortly before 6.30pm on Thursday, 20th January. It was after a car left the motorway and went through some fencing coming to rest in the field.

The Hazardous Area Response Team, an ambulance crew and a paramedic area support officer attended. Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “The emergency services worked together under their own illumination to cut the roof off the car and free its driver, a woman in her thirties.

“She had pains to her neck, back and chest and a number of minor cuts. She also had pains to her shoulder which may have been fractured.

“She was given pain relief at the scene and was immobilised before being taken to Warwick Hospital.”