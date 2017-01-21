Alcester boss Janes already planning for next season

IT may only be January, but Alcester Town player-boss Danny Janes admits he already has one eye on next season.

Janes plans to use the next three games against Enville, Boldmere and AFC Solihull as a chance to give all of his players a chance to impress.

Alcester will be aiming to build on an inconsistent 2016/17, which sees them sit eighth in Midland League Division Three with eight games to go.

“Our planning for next season has already begun,” said Janes, who took charge of Alcester last July following the resignation of James Robbins.

“Our next three games will help with this process. We have a few new faces to introduce and I have a few ideas I’d like to implement.

“Next season is essential in terms of success, I want us to be ready for the season ahead of schedule.”

Janes was keen to clarify that he did not intend to take the next three games lightly, adding: “Any player who thinks we are taking these games lightly by rotating the team are very cynical.

“We need points desperately in order to finish in the top six.

“If they do not perform and pick up the points we need, then other players will be considered.”