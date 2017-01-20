BETHANY HILL TRIAL PROSECUTION SUMMARY: A sadistic killing for pleasure’

The prosecution in the Bethany Hill murder trial has presented its closing arguments to a jury at Warwick Crown Court.

Summing up the case for the prosecution, Stephen Linehan QC said that the attack on Bethany took place over a prolonged period, not the short time Woods suggested, pointing to several pieces of evidence.

He noted that it was an agreed fact in the case that a neighbour, Mr Davenport, recorded noises in the flat between 1.20am-2.57am on 3rd February.

He said the fact that the attacker would have had to lift up Bethany’s hair and apply the knife a number of times to inflict the injuries on the back of her neck indicated somebody had taken pleasure in doing it.

He said bruising on Bethany’s head was consistent to her hitting her head on a wall, as Mr Davenport had described in evidence.

Mr Linehan asked the jury to think about the abrasions on Bethany’s wrists, consistent with her being bound with duct tape and the duct tape found discarded in a bin bag with other evidence by Woods.

He said: The duct tape was not in the bathroom before the killing, therefore it was involved in the killing. This is another reason you can be sure this didn’t take place in seconds because these bindings had to be prepared.”

He added: “It is the physical evidence that shows you what was going on. They were both in that flat, it can’t have been done without the involvement of both of them. If one of them didn’t want it to continue they could have stopped it immediately, they were both party to it.”

Mr Linehan described Woods’ Barbie doll found at her grandmothers with tape over its mouth and hair dyed red, as a disgusting object.

He said that although bondage is not illegal, the fact that tape was put over the mouth of the doll indicated that it did not represent consensual bondage, and drew attention to how Woods had kept hold of the doll.

Mr Linehan described evidence given this week by Dr McGovern who said he believed Williams was likely suffering from Schizophrenia at the time of Bethany’s death, as pure speculation, and made without a scrap of evidence.

He said that Williams had planned to use a story about his mental health from an early stage, citing a moment he told a police officer prior to giving a police interview that he would only be convicted of manslaughter.

He said it was obvious that Woods had been involved in assisting Williams and that she continued to love him despite him killing Bethany.

He asked the jury why she would allow someone to cuddle and kiss her on the sofa knowing they had just killed her best friend unless they had been involved too.

Mr Linehan drew attention to the fact that Woods had significantly changed her version of events about the night Bethany died, saying she had concocted a new story when it became evident that the timings in her initial account didn’t add up.

He said: “Members of the jury, in real life innocent people present at the dreadful killing of somebody that they are fond of, tell the truth about it from the beginning.”

He added: “Kayleigh Woods would say anything to avoid responsibility for this.”

He described the texts sent by Woods after Bethany died to make it look as though she was still alive as an appalling charade, and highlighted the jokes she had included among those texts.

He said she had taken pleasure in creating a perfect story and dismissed Woods’ suggestion that she did this because she was scared of Williams, saying there had not been any word of a threat between the pair during their text conversations on 3rd February.

He described Woods as a perfect liar, that she didn’t shed a tear for Bethany on 3rd February and added: “She doesn’t have human feelings or empathy.”

Mr Linehan described Woods’ emotions on the phone to the 999 operator as ‘play acting’ andput it to the jury – who would dream of tidying up the scene in the flat unless they had been part of the killing?

Turning to Williams, Mr Linehan told the jury that if they believed duct tape had been used and that the attack took place over a prolonged period then diminished responsibility could have nothing to do with it.

He said that even if the jury accepted that this was a sudden event, Dr Kennedy, the psychiatrist who compiled a report on Williams’ mental health, could only go as far as saying he may have been suffering from diminished responsibility. He drew attention to factors such as Williams acting normally around family members after the killing as evidence that Williams was more likely not to be mentally ill at the time.

Mr Linehan concluded with the words of his opening statement at the beginning of the case: “This was a sadistic killing done by Williams for his pleasure and Kayleigh Woods joined in with her lover to please him.”

