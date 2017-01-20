Town more than a match for the Southern League’s big boys

MANAGER Carl Adams believes Stratford Town’s recent performances prove they belong in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division.

Town produced another display brimming with character and resilience as they hit back to claim a point at play-off chasing Chesham on Tuesday night.

That result followed another 1-1 draw at Weymouth on Saturday and the Town boss feels his team are now beginning to build a pedigree at this level following their promotion in 2015.

“It’s been a terrific effort from everyone — I’m so proud of them all,” beamed a delighted Adams.

“Since Boxing Day we’ve been to Leamington, Hitchin, Weymouth and Chesham, all extremely difficult places to go and we’ve a come away with three draws.

“In all of those games we showed tremendous reserves of character and we’ve certainly not looked out of place.

“Now we’re starting to prove we belong at this level. Dare I say it, we’re looking quite strong at the moment and hopefully we can kick on from this.”

The point picked up at Chesham moves Stratford up to 15th in the division and puts them 11 points clear of the drop zone.

And while Adams would prefer to be looking up the table rather than down, the Town boss concedes that relegation is still a possibility due to the inconsistent nature of his side.

Asked whether the threat of relegation is over, he said: “No, it isn’t really. One of the four bottom teams is going to have to do something and maybe get in some new players.

“What I do fear slightly is our last ten games, which I think will prove make-or-break for us. We’ll play the likes of St Neots, Hayes and Yeading, Cinderford and Dorchester and if any of them beat us, then we might get dragged into it again.”

The only downside to the Chesham game was the worrying sight of Edwin Ahenkorah hobbling off in the second half.

The striker is believed to have strained his knee ligaments and he looks set for a few weeks on the sidelines.

“It looks like he’s tweaked his knee ligaments, which isn’t good,” Adams said.

“We don’t know exactly how long he’ll be out for yet. On the plus side, I have Mike Taylor to come back in and Justin Marsden has been playing very well for us.”

Meanwhile, Town are closing in on the signing of former Kidderminster Harriers striker Jamie Spencer from Midland League Premier Division leaders Alvechurch.

Stratford have yet to make the switch official, but Alvechurch appeared to confirm it on Twitter, saying: “Church say goodbye to Jamie Spencer as he leaves for Stratford Town. Good luck mate, we wish you well on your move back up the pyramid.”