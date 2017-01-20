BETHANY HILL MURDER TRIAL LATEST: No evidence that Woods participated in the murder’

Lawyers defending Kayleigh Woods and Jack Williams made their closing speeches at Warwick Crown Court today.

Rachael Brand QC, defending Woods explained to the jury that there was no evidence to back up the Crown’s assertion that Woods had actively participated in the murder of Bethany Hill.



She said the prosecution’s case was based entirely on Woods’ actions and statements given after Bethany died and that even the prosecution had not suggested that Woods was responsible for the physical act of cutting Bethany.

She asked: “Who held the knife? Was it Kayleigh Woods or was it the young man who for months had spoken about the unpleasant thoughts he had to hurt people? The one who in 2015 had put a knife through the bathroom door, the one who had previously made threats to kill Kayleigh and her dog?

She said that for Woods to be convicted of murder it must be proved that she assisted or encouraged Williams in the killing.

Miss Brand said that it is not a crime to be present but fail to act.

She said: “If I saw a violent act being committed in the street and I failed to intervene does that make me guilty? You may think it abhorrent but it doesn’t make me guilty of murder or manslaughter. You are only guilty of a crime if you share the attacker’s intentions.

“Even if afterwards you tell a lot of lies to try and cover up what happened out of fear or a misguided sense of loyalty, it still doesn’t make you guilty of murder or manslaughter.”

Miss Brand said there was no evidence to show Woods participated in the attack on Bethany and that there was no evidence pointing to her wanting to do any harm to Bethany.

Miss Brand said it was quite the contrary and that Woods had shown care for Bethany on occasions where she had self harmed, including on the evening she died when Woods sent a text to Williams expressing concern about her.

She asked whether the jury really believed that Woods could go from someone who cared about Bethany to being involved in the attack on her in just an-hour-and-a-half.

Miss Brand tore into the suggestion by Williams that Woods had made Bethany drink bleach, describing it as nonsense, which was not supported by the medical evidence.

She dismissed the Crown’s argument that the Barbie doll belonging to Woods was a ‘fetish’ doll, saying its hair was dyed red, long before Williams and Woods were even in a relationship.

Miss Brand said that there was no evidence at the flat that Woods was into any sexual fetishes, and that the doll was packed away at Woods’ grandmother’s house probably before Bethany even moved into the flat.

She said it was just “mud slinging” directed at Woods.She said there was no evidence Woods was present in the flat when Bethany received her fatal injuries.

It was drawn attention to the fact that no bloodied fingerprints or footprints belonging to Woods were found in the bathroom and that although smears of blood were found on her clothing due to her helping in the clean-up, there were no spots of blood or cast off blood indicating she had been present at the actual attack.

Miss Brand suggested that it could not be concluded from the evidence of the neighbour, Mr Davenport, that Bethany was not actually alone in the flat at the time she died, pointing to the fact that Mr Davenport heard no voices during the time he was making recordings in the early hours of 3rd February.

“Is it conceivable that they did this in silence?” she asked.

She concluded: “What the Crown want is for you to feel so disgusted by her conduct afterwards that you make the leap that she is guilty of murder, despite there being no evidence that she participated or gave encouragement.”

She added: “It’s not uncommon to find people who cover up and lie to protect killers, you may not like it but it doesn’t make them guilty of murder.”

Defending Williams, Michael Duck QC, said: “It’s difficult to generate any sympathy for Jack Williams in this case, but I would ask for understanding and consideration of the evidence.”

Mr Duck said the aspect of the prosecution’s case that the Barbie doll was actually a fetish doll had fallen apart, explaining that the red marks on it and the dyed hair preceded Williams’ relationship with Woods.

He said: “Look back to the middle of 2015, you get some early and powerful demonstrations that Jack Williams was showing mental health difficulties.

Mr Duck said Williams’ visits to GPs with Woods in 2015 clearly showed that he was troubled by his potential for violence and wanted help.

He asked: “What kind of sadistic fantasist thinks about hurting people and goes to see their GP about it?”

He explained that by looking at evidence from Williams’ meetings with doctors in 2015, it showed his symptoms were indicative of a developing condition.

Mr Duck drew attention to Woods’ description of Williams’ eyes changing before he attacked a bathroom door in October 2015, and giving the same description of him in the moments before Bethany was attacked.

He said Williams’ behaviour just before Bethany’s death was consistent with the way he acted in October 2015, after which he received treatment from the mental health crisis team.

Mr Duck questioned the reliability of the evidence presented by neighbour Mr Davenport, describing how he changed various aspects of his initial police statement.

He said the fact that Williams appeared normal to family members following the killing did not indicate that he was not mentally ill as people’s mental health can fluctuate very quickly.

Mr Duck said Williams was not called to the stand because any help he could offer to explain what happened on that night would be limited as he has no memory of what happened.

Mr Duck confronted criticism of Dr McGovern by the prosecution, insisting that his conclusion that Williams was likely suffering from schizophrenia at the time was his valid professional opinion and that he had applied the necessary checks.

He said: “You can’t diagnose mental health with a thermometer and an X –ray.”

He added: “The events of 3rd February cannot be seen in isolation, the prosecution are asking you to do just that.”

Mr Duck said: “This man is not a sadistic fantasist who enjoyed and revelled in violence, this is a man who has problems.”