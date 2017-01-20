Witness appeal following fatal collision near Ettington

WARWICKSHIRE Police is investigating a fatal collision which happened near Ettington on Thursday 19th January.

The collision happened on the A429 at about 5.20pm and involved a black Mercedes Vito 116 van and a blue Ford Mondeo.

The driver of the Mondeo, a man in his sixties, died at the scene.

The van driver suffered leg and pelvic injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire where he is receiving treatment.

Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw either of the vehicles, or the manner in which they were being driven, before the collision occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 01926 415415 quoting incident 310 of 19 January.

Issued: 4pm Friday 20th January, Anne Tugwell, Corporate Communications