Man arrested over two robberies

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery following two incidents last Sunday evening.

The first incident happened at the BP Garage on Stratford Road, Warwick, at 8.42pm.

A man entered the garage, produced a firearm and demanded money from the till. He left with a quantity of cash and cigarettes.

The second incident occurred at the Heart of England Co-op on Church Road, Long Itchington, at 9.07pm, when a man entered the store, threatened staff with a firearm and demanded money from the till. He left with a quantity of cash.

The arrested man, who is from Leamington Spa, has been bailed until the beginning of March while investigations continue.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incidents or who has information that could help with their investigation to call 101 and quote incidents 309 and 306 of 15th January.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org