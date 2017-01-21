Can you help to identify fraudster?

POLICE are hunting for a man in connection with fraud offences.

The first incident occurred on Aston Road in Chipping Campden on 2nd January when a man knocked on an elderly woman’s door and offered to do some work on her driveway.

The woman politely declined but the man carried on doing the work anyway, spraying liquid onto her drive.

He then came to the door demanding money, which the woman refused to pay, before leaving in a burgundy coloured old style saloon when she threatened to call the police.

The second incident occurred on Arbour Lane in Mickleton on 3rd January when a man knocked on the door of an elderly couple claiming he had sprayed the weeds in their front garden.

The man asked for money before entering the house without being invited in. The couple refused to hand over any cash.

Gloucestershire Constabulary have issued two e-fits but believe the same man is potentially responsible for both incidents. There have been suggestions he may also have been spotted in Ilmington.

The suspect is described as white, in his late 40s or early 50s, 5ft 3ins tall, of chunky solid build. During the incident in Chipping Campden he was wearing a dark anorak, blue jeans and trainers.

Anyone who recognises the man in the e-fits should call police on 101 quoting incidents 334 of 2nd January and 164 of 3rd January.