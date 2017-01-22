Refreshed look and menu at town café

THE former McKechnies café on Rother Street, Stratford-upon-Avon, has been acquired by new owners.

Rebranded Vigour Café, the outlet is now focusing on offering fresh, healthy, home-cooked British food.

The new owners are also launching a bespoke catering service designed to satisfy any dietary needs.

In addition to refreshing the menu, the café has also been fully re-decorated with plans in place to refurnish the premises in the coming months.

Agnieszka Szczotka, owner of Vigour Café, said: “I have always aspired to own my own restaurant. When I saw that McKechnie’s was for sale I jumped at the chance to buy it. My main focus for change has been to improve the menu and quality of food we serve.

“I want to shift the focus to producing healthy, home cooked meals using fresh, local ingredients bought from local suppliers. In time I also plan to introduce vegan and gluten-free options to the menu.”

Raymond Nsemwa, relationship manager at Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “Aggie’s passion for food came over as soon as I met with her and I am pleased that we have been able to support her to achieve her life-long ambitions.

“The improvements she has already made to the café are excellent and will increase its appeal to a wider selection of the local community.”