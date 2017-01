STRATFORD’S John Wright has won £1,000 of John Lewis vouchers in a prize draw run by Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.

John, aged 60, entered after buying a blazer from the air ambulance’s shop in Greenhill Street.

He was one of 1,400 entrants and said: “I go in the shop quite a lot — it’s such a good cause. I was absolutely delighted to win, it’s a really nice surprise.’’