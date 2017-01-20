FC Stratford boss Poulson rues poor decision-making

MANAGER Dave Poulson blamed poor decision-making as FC Stratford succumbed to runaway league leaders NKF Burbage on Saturday.

Stratford were hopeful of pulling off a surprise result at the DCS Stadium, but the visitors showed their class to stretch their lead at the top to ten points.

Stratford took an early lead through an own goal, but strikes from Jess Adcock, Nathan Astill, Sean Astill and Adam Zia saw Burbage win 4-1.

“They’re a good side, there’s no doubt about that,” said Poulson.

“But I was disappointed with the nature of their goals. Poor decision-making and poor communication is what cost us in the end.

“What did please me was our work-rate and the fact we created good chances against them. They knew they had a game on their hands.”

The game also saw a promising first start for new signing Ash Knights, who started at centre-back following his switch from UCL side Long Buckby.

Stratford are without a game this weekend and they return to action a week on Saturday with a home game against Enville Athletic.