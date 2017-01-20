Rejuvenated Stratford go back to basics

TOM Rance has spoken of his immense pride after his Stratford side gave Midlands 1 West leaders Newport a huge fright last Saturday.

Following the previous weekend’s defeat to Moseley Oak, the Black and Whites knew they had to up their game to stand any chance of coming away with points.

They did just that and even looked set for victory before a late converted try saw Newport win a thrilling Pearcecroft contest 31-29.

Rance was delighted with his players despite the defeat, hailing it as one of the best performances of the season.

“I’ve never been so proud of the boys,” said the Stratford director of rugby.

“Talk about a reaction — it was one of the best performances of the season.

“We had been lacklustre in previous weeks, but on Saturday we just went back to what we know.

“We simplified things and got back to the Stratford we all know.”

