VIDEO: Rachel’s royal encounter

THE Princess Royal received a gift of flowers from Rachel Buxton during her royal visit to Chipping Campden this morning (Friday).

Princess Anne said “good morning” and chatted about the chilly weather to 89-year-old Rachel who then apologised about her hat to the Princess.

Princess Anne asks “why?” as if to say “why apologise it looks fine.” The Princess then thanks the small crowd who had gathered to see her arrival.

The Princess Royal was in Chipping Campden to visit the renowned British cutlery designer Robert Welch which was recognised as winners of the 2016 Queen’s Award for Enterprise – the UK’s highest accolade for business success.

The designer has been a feature in Chipping Campden for the last six decades and is now a global business that employs over 60 people.

Report and photographs in Thurday’s Stratford herald.