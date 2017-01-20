Stratford AC ladies facing fight to retain top-flight status

STRATFORD AC’s ladies face a fight to keep their place in Midland Women’s League Division One

The team finished 11th in last weekend’s meeting at Wolverhampton, leaving them with it all to do in the fourth and final fixture at the University of Warwick next month.

Aldersley Stadium hosted the third fixture, a regular venue on the Midlands’ cross country circuit.

As expected, the going was fairly soft after the recent rain and the usual undulating course was used.

Leading the Stratford team home was Rachel Pearce, who was her usual consistent self in 44th place despite recently recovering from illness. Close behind was Emma Bexson (54th) who is improving with every race this season.

Third for the team was Sheila Lammas (58th), who is continuing to regain fitness after a long layoff through injury who found the fast course and muddy conditions rather testing.

Lammas said: “The fantastic team camaraderie drove me on to produce as strong a run as I could muster. I thoroughly enjoyed my return to racing!.”

Team manager Sarah Bland ran a well-paced race (68th), despite also having to organise the event which meant she was unable to warm up properly.

In 91st was leading under-20, Seren Mahon, who demonstrated a fast finish.

Close behind was Emily Adams (97th), who had made the wrong choice of footwear opting to run in trail shoes and not spikes. Adams instantly regretted this decision as she said it was like running on an ice rink.

Next for the club was another under-20, Harriet Flynn (112th), who is enjoying her first season running with the senior team. Flynn was closely followed by Rebecca Pridham in 115th. The remaining members of the team were Suzi Graham (119th) who also raced the following day, Jo Young (125th) and Jan McClure (136th) in her first ever cross country race.

While the ladies had to settle for 11th, the masters’ team finished a very impressive third.