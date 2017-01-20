COMPETITION Win a year’s membership at Stratford Leisure Centre

THE Stratford-upon-Avon Herald has teamed up this week with Everyone Active Stratford Leisure Centre to offer readers the chance to win a year’s membership worth £435.

The winner of this fantastic prize will enjoy free use of the leisure centre right through to 2018.

You can kick-start 2017 by joining Everyone Active Stratford Leisure Centre from just £1, and let the team there help you achieve those New Year’s Resolutions.

Go along and meet the team at Stratford Leisure Centre to register your free Everyone Active card and benefit from being a member straight away with their Everyone Active Rewards.

Together they will help you begin your journey to being active for 30 minutes, five times a week.

And with your personal Everyone Active Card you will get access to the centre’s extensive facilities that include a 33-metre swimming pool, teaching pool, sauna and steam room, newly-refurbished fitness suite with an Omnia functional training station, and more than 90 group exercise classes, to name a few!

To achieve your health and fitness goals call Everyone Active Stratford Leisure Centre on 01789 268826, or e-mail stratfordinfo@everyoneactive.com

For membership offers, see www.everyoneactive.com/latest-offers/fitness-offer

To be in with a chance of winning a year’s membership pick up a copy of the Stratford-upon-Avon Herald dated 19th January, 2016, and turn to page 10.