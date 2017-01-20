Man dies after serious crash

A MAN died after a collision between a van and a car on Thursday evening.

The crash happened just after 5.15pm on the A429 just to the south of Ettington.

A South Western Ambulance Service ambulance transporting a patient to Warwick Hospital was just behind the crash and the crew stopped to provide aid.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent three ambulances, a paramedic area support officer and The Air Ambulance Service Critical Care Car. The Wiltshire Air Ambulance was also dispatched and arrived overhead but was not needed.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Both vehicles had suffered very severe damage.

“The man in the car was very badly injured. Ambulance staff worked with firefighters to try and free him from the vehicle but sadly his condition worsened.

“Ambulance staff and the doctor performed advanced life support but sadly it was not possible to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The van driver, a man believed to be in his 40s, had suffered a suspected broken pelvis, chest pain and had a right leg injury.

“He was immobilised, given pain relief and had a pelvic binder put in place before being taken on blue lights to the major trauma centre at University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire. The doctor from the Critical Care Car travelled with crew.

“The third WMAS crew took the patient that SWAS had originally been transporting onto Warwick Hospital to allow their crew to stand down after the incident.”