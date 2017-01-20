Man arrested following armed robberies

A 29-year-old man from Leamington Spa has been arrested on suspicion of robbery following two incidents in Warwickshire on Sunday evening (15th January).

The first incident occurred at the BP Garage on Stratford Road, Warwick at 8.42pm. It is alleged that a man entered the garage, produced a firearm and demanded money from the till. He left with a quantity of cash and cigarettes.

The second incident occurred at the Heart of England Co-op on Church Road, Long Itchington at 9.07pm. It is alleged that a man entered the store, threatened staff with a firearm and demanded money from the till. He left with a quantity of cash.

The man has been bailed with conditions until the beginning of March while investigations continue.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incidents or who has information that could help with their investigation to call 101 and quote incidents 309 and 306 of 15th January 2017.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org