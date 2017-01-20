End of the line for Stratford’s phone boxes

Dozens of phone boxes will be removed across the region after Stratford District Council issued its formal response to BT, who want to call time 74 boxes across the district.

At Monday’s cabinet meeting, councillors considered the results of a public consultation into the removal of the boxes.

The public were asked whether the council should allow specific boxes to be removed by BT, whilst asking if individuals would consider adopting boxes.

More than 40 objections were received about the removal of various boxes and a number of communities embraced the idea of adopting a phone box in their community.

However BT will now begin the process of removing 51 across the district.

Communities in which these boxes are located either agreed to their proposed removal or failed to offer any response to the consultation.

At Monday’s meeting the council agreed to submit the results of this consultation to BT as its formal response.

A spokesperson for BT said: “BT will review the feedback submitted by the local authority, following the 90-day consultation period.

“If they tell us there are phone boxes they don’t want BT to remove, then BT will not remove those payphones. The ones they do not object to BT removing will be taken out in due course.

“These procedures are all part of the Ofcom-approved process.”

The news isn’t all bad for phone box fans though after several communities came forward to adopt boxes, either for their heritage value or to convert them into lifesaving defibrillator stations.

There were also objections to many being removed on the grounds that they are vital communications links in rural areas where mobile phone signal is patchy.

All the boxes over which there were removal objections, or those subject to adoption requests (23 in total), will be retained.

Speaking at the meeting Cllr Daren Pemberton drew attention to the response of Bidford Parish Council to the consultation, who agreed to the removal of two traditional red boxes in Bidford and a modern box from the village of Broom.

Cllr Pemberton said: “I am a bit surprised by the response from Bidford Parish Council. It wouldn’t have been my choice (to respond like that).”

Explaining the parish council’s decision, clerk Elizabeth Uggerløse said allowing the boxes to be removed was partly due to them suffering attacks from vandals.

She added that a box would still be retained in the centre of Bidford, but the council had decided not to adopt any of the boxes proposed for removal, as it would result in ongoing maintenance costs.

She added that there had been little public support for retaining the boxes when the issue was discussed by the parish council.

Before voting to submit their response the district council agreed to amend the results of the consultation to include a late request from Bulters Marston Parish Council to adopt a box in the village.

Back in October BT announced proposals to remove the boxes arguing that usage of public phone boxes has declined by 90 per cent over the past decade, with a third making less than one call a month.

The expected removal of the 51 phone boxes represents 42% or all phone boxes across Stratford District.