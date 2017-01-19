Stratford district still in top ten of recyclers

RESIDENTS in Stratford district are still some of the best recyclers in England, as the District Council reaches seventh in the top ten councils for recycling and composting.

Figures released show that Stratford-on-Avon District Council is still in the top ten for the third year, rising three places with a recycling rate of 60.4 per cent for last year.

Cllr Mike Brain, Community and Technical Services Portfolio says: “We’ve slightly bettered last year’s recycling rate which has lifted our position in the recycling league table as other councils have seen their rates reduce.

“It’s thanks to our residents that we’ve been able to achieve this result with their continued commitment and support for recycling. The service we provide is designed to make recycling easy and our residents have responded to that by ensuring they recycle as much as possible and by limiting the amount of other waste that is produced for landfill.”