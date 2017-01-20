Macbeth and Goons come to the Bear Pit, Stratford

THE first performance of the year at the Bear Pit Theatre rather cheerily deals with tragedy of greed, lust and betrayal. Yes, that’s right, Macbeth. Happily it is being performed by visiting company, Fred Theatre, who promise a new and intimate production. Across an action-packed 90 minutes, six actors present this timeless classic in a contemporary setting. The production asks who, in the 21st century, can be trusted to tell us the truth? How easy is it to manipulate others? And, what happens if ambition is left unchecked? Performances are on 6th and 7th February, and tickets are £12 (£10 concessions), and are available from the RSC box office on 01789 403416 or online at www.rsc.org Fred follow this with their take on The Goon Show, from 8th to 10th February, with the recreation of two classic episodes from the cult comedy radio show, The House of Teeth and The Jet-Propelled Guided NAAFI. Tickets are £15 and £12.