Jon Boden plays the RSC this Sunday

THE lead singer and main arranger of Bellowhead, Jon Boden, comes to the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Swan Theatre for one night only this Sunday. Over the course of his career, Jon has come to be considered as one of the outstanding performers of traditional music of his generation, and in one capacity or another, he has won 11 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards. Though widely respected for his role as a highly accomplished interpreter of traditional song, Jon has a musical repertoire which extends far beyond the boundaries of just one genre. Jon’s 12 years as part of Bellowhead saw them notch up a quarter of a million album sales, land seven singles on the BBC Radio 2 playlist, and sell out hundreds of venues and festival stages. In 2015 Jon announced he wanted to move on — and so Bellowhead performed one final show on 1st May last year. No stranger to the Royal Shakespeare Company, Jon previously composed the scores for its productions of The Winter’s Tale (2013) and The Merchant of Venice (2011). “It was a real honour to work as a composer on two shows for the RSC, and I’m so excited to be coming back to the space, albeit in a very different capacity! The theatre is such a beautiful space and there’s always something magical about performing in Stratford.”

WHEN AND WHERE: Jon Boden plays the Swan Theatre on Sunday, 22nd January. Tickets from £5 are available online at www.rsc.org.uk, or from the box office on 01789 403493.