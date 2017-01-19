Kind staff at One Stop help foodbank charity despite fire damage

KIND hearted staff at the One Stop shop in High Street, Chipping Campden have donated box loads of stock to the town’s foodbank after fire struck at the shop last Monday.

Fire crews attended but the cause of the fire isn’t currently known but has lead to the temporary closure of the One Stop and some stock had to be thrown out.

Thoughtful managers at the shop salvaged a large quantity of chocolates, tinned fruits, cereals, soups and snacks which were handed over to the Chipping Campden Foodbank at Chipping Campden Baptist Church.

One Stop shop manager, Karen Woods said: “We have lost all of the stock apart from some stuff which was at the back of the shop which we gave to the Foodbank. We thought it was better to do that than throw it on the skip. At the moment we don’t know what caused the fire.”

Tooty Gibbs, who runs Chipping Campden Foodbank at the church said: “We are very grateful for the kind donation made by the One Stop management team and it’s good to know that some good has come out of this whole situation.”