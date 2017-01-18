Hedderman happy to win ugly against Enville

SHIPSTON Excelsior manager Steve Hedderman was happy for his side to “win ugly” at Enville on Saturday.

Despite missing a string of first-team players through injury and unavailability, Shipston managed to scrap out a 2-1 win in testing conditions at Hall Drive.

Hedderman said: “At half-time I used the phrase ‘win ugly’ and we were certainly ugly.

“You want to play really well and win, but there are other times you have to do what you’ve got to do to get the three points.”

Shipston started poorly and were 1-0 down after just five minutes, Adam Wooldridge twisted and turned before he fired his shot past 17-year-old Chris Calcott.

Hedderman’s men slowly began to get a grip on the game and they grabbed a deserved equaliser through Craig Robins just before half-time.

Shipston dominated much of the second half and a winner finally arrived with 15 minutes to go, Samuel Johnson scoring on the rebound after Jake Harris’s effort had come back off the post.

Hedderman added: “We deserved it overall. I’d like to congratulate the lads who turned up — they dug in and got what they deserved.”