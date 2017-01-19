Caswell triumphs as anglers struggle with wet weather

SUNDAY’S open match at Stratford was held at Seven Meadows and Stannells on a very wet day, producing patchy results.

Many anglers struggled to get bites, with the winner coming from the stretch at Stannells.

Paul Caswell, of Sensas Smithies, claimed glory with 13lb 12oz, ahead of Attleborough’s Andy Griffin (7lb 8oz) and Shipston’s Andy Wheildon (6lb 9oz).

Section winners were T Avery (Alcester Sports) 5lb 8oz, M Hallows (Stratford AC) 3lb 0oz, J Walkden (Sensas Smithies (3lb 0z).

Meanwhile, Shipston Angling Club’s second round Winter League match at Honnington also struggled with the conditions, with the river colouring up and rising.

D Dowland was first with 6lbs 0oz, ahead of R Taylor (3lb 10oz), T Norman (2lb 12oz), R Reynolds (2lb 8oz) and S Aston (2lb 4oz).