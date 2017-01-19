Stratford AC’s Green makes impressive return to action

DEFIANT Imogen Green held her own against some of the leading heptathletes in the country at the England Athletics Senior Combined Events Championships.

The event, held at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield, was Green’s first combined event for two years following major back surgery.

Green’s aim was to complete all five events, which she achieved with solid performances in the 60m hurdles, high jump, shot, long jump and the 800m.

The Stratford AC athlete finished a creditable 16th overall with 3,187 points.

The winner was Jessica Taylor, of Sale Harriers, who led from the start.