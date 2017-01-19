In this week’s Herald . . .

By -
0
23
This week's front and back pages.

READ all about plans to try to ease the traffic problems in Stratford-upon-Avon following the publication of a new transport strategy – full story on the front page of this week’s Herald.

We speak to the owner of a jeweller that had £20,000 of stock stolen and have the latest from the Bethany Hill murder trial at Warwick Crown Court.

 

 

 

Also in this week’s Herald:

  • Supermarket staff threatened during masked raid.
  • Popular airfield event cancelled.
  • School absence fines top £13,000.
  • New park and ride plan put forward.
  • Eastern bypass route revealed.
  • Fire closes convenience store.
  • Police hunt conman.
  • WIN a year’s membership to Stratford Leisure Centre.
  • Latest village publishes Neighbourhood Plan.

All this and more for jut 70!

CLICK HERE to buy an e-edition of the Stratford-upon-Avon Herald.