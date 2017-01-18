PICTURE GALLERY: FC Stratford v NKF Burbage

HERALD photographer Mark Williamson covered FC Stratford’s Midland League Division Three clash against NKF Burbage on Saturday.

Stratford were hopeful of pulling off a surprise result at the DCS Stadium, but the visitors showed their class to stretch their lead at the top to ten points.

Dave Poulson’s side took an early lead thanks to an own goal, but strikes from Jess Adcock, Nathan Astill, Sean Astill and Adam Zia saw Burbage claim a 4-1 win.

Match reaction in this week’s Herald.