Duo’s flying start to the year continues

STRATFORD AC duo Richard Shephard and Kate Wright continued their sensational start to 2017 with excellent performances at the Not the Roman IX race last weekend.

The popular event, organised by Stratford AC, attracted more than 600 runners despite the unpleasant, wet and wintry conditions.

Just nine Stratford runners took part, with more than 70 from the club officiating in some capacity.

And although they were low in numbers, Stratford were high on quality, led by the in-form duo of Shephard and Wright.

First to finish in third place was Rich Shephard, in a superb 41.16, exactly two minutes behind the race winner, Peter Brookes.

Wright was the first lady home in 20th overall, just a week after winning the women’s race in the Naunton Nearly 19.

Wright’s performance also helped the Stratford ladies team finish second in the team category, a excellent result considering how few members were competing.

The other two members of the successful ladies team were Sheila Lammas (129th, 52.43) fresh from competing for the club at cross country the day before, and Seanin Gilmore (161st, 54.10).

Next to finish were Jon Mulkeen (246th – 57.01), Pete Wharton (276th – 58.52) and the ever-improving Suzi Graham, another who had raced cross country on the Saturday (340th, 1.02.51).

Paul Nash was 510th (1:13:10), just ahead of Kate Sergent (534th, 1:13:46).

Recent club recruit Jacqui Lowe (558th, 1:16.43) certainly chose a tough race to start the new year with and she can be mightly pleased with her performance.