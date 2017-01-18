Winning run continues as Bears Storm to victory

WARWICKSHIRE Bears 2 maintained their 100 per cent record with a comfortable 49-26 victory over National League Third Division S&W rivals Plymouth Storm.

From the tip-off it was a tough battle, with Storm playing a physical game, trying to intimidate the Bears out of their game.

This didn’t deter the Bears, who were always in control of their play and they started to make inroads to the Storm basket, whilst having the upper hand in defence, limiting Storm to just a few shots at their own basket.

At the end of the first quarter, the Bears led 10-4. The second quarter saw the Storm come out trying to force their way back into the game, pressing hard in defence trying to force turnovers. But the Bears were able to break it down and carry on pulling further away from Storm and they held a 23-12 advantage at half-time.

Storm came out for the third quarter knowing they had to pull back some of the score quickly and stop the Bears’ ascendancy at their basket.

Warwickshire’s defence was always on top though and the limited the Storm’s chances whilst adding to their own score.

The third quarter ended 37-20 and with the game virtually won, the fourth quarter saw both teams saw it as an opportunity to give their squad players some valuable game time.

“I’m so proud of the team,” said Bears’ head coach, Tom Masterson.

“To come to our main rivals and finish the game with that score is a reflection of how well they played and also shows how much they have improved since the last time we met.”