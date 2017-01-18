Temporary closure of Stratford Library

FROM Saturday 21st January, Stratford-upon-Avon Library Service will be temporarily closed whilst essential works, including piping and electrical work, are carried out to the library building on Henley Street.

Following the completion of the works the Warwickshire County Council Registration Service will be relocating to the library, which will reopen in the summer with longer opening hours and a new look.

The council is currently investigating alternative ways of providing a limited range of library services during the temporary closure.

In the meantime, customers are encouraged to access online library services at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries, where they can browse the catalogue, renew items, access the reference library and download eBooks.

Fines for late returns will be waived for Stratford-upon-Avon library users from 21st January.

Councillor Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Resources, said: “These essential works will ensure that members of the public can enjoy improved services at their library for many years to come. We are currently working extremely hard looking at a range of alternative ways of providing some library services and ask that customers bear with us during this period.”

Councillor Matt Western, Overview and Scrutiny Committee Member for Resources, said: “Stratford-upon-Avon Library is very popular in its community and we look forward to showing the new-look interior to our customers when the library reopens this summer.”

For further information please visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/stratfordlibrary, phone 0300 555 8171 or email libraryenquiryteam@warwickshire.gov.uk