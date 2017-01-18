Local man arrested on suspicion of multiple thefts from cars

WARWICKSHIRE Police have arrested a male for stealing from cars on the Woodloes Estate in Warwick on the evening of Friday 13th January 2017.

A quantity of property was recovered from his address, and shows that he has been prolific. It appears he steals predominantly from vehicles which are routinely or accidentally left insecure. Amongst the unidentified items that were recovered are watches and sunglasses.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of theft from their motor vehicle over recent weeks is asked to contact officers on the Patrol Support Unit at Leamington Spa Police Station on the below contact details.

Tel 01926 684246 or 01926 684277 between 8am and 6pm.

If no reply email – sherril.dewar@warwickshire.pnn.police.uk or

james.rankin@warwickshire.pnn.police.uk

“We would like to take the opportunity to remind everyone to ensure your car is locked and secure before leaving it, and never leave anything of value in your car,” a police spokesperson said.