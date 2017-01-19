VIDEO: Jason gets new bike after heartless thieves stole his Christmas BMX

IT was a happy ending after all for Jason Howe, aged 11, from Stratford-upon-Avon after he was presented with a band new BMX bike to replace the one that was stolen from him just days after Christmas.

The youngster was left heartbroken when callous thieves took his BMX Christmas present bike which he’d parked up during a visit to see his grandmother in Drayton Avenue.

Touched by Jason’s sad news, members of the congregation at St Andrew’s Church in Shottery, clubbed together and bought Jason a new BMX.

Watch on video the moment when church goer Bob Macvie from Stratford arrives at Jason’s home to present him with his new bike.

Full story in this week’s Herald.