VIDEO: The day Wellesbourne’s Vulcan arrived at its new home

WELLESBOURNE Airfield’s popular Wings and Wheels event, which draws thousands of people to the site every year, has been cancelled for 2017.

The XM655 Vulcan Preservation Society, which organises the event, confirmed Wings and Wheels will not take place this year as the work to put the event on would be too great for its small group of volunteers.

A statement from the Vulcan Preservation Society (655MaPS) read: “655MaPS have decided not to organise a Wellesbourne Wings and Wheels event in 2017. In the post-Shoreham world, the amount of work required from our small volunteer organisation cannot be justified.

“Possible events for future years will be considered when we have a clearer view of the airfield’s availability.”

Watch video of Vulcan XM655 landing at Wellesbourne Airfield in 1984. Its arrival was to be the catalyst for the hugely successful Wings and Wheels events staged at the site over the last 30 years.

