Strategic plan focus of next SBF gathering

NEW roads, housing and commercial projects across Stratford will be outlined at the next Stratford Business Forum meeting.

The forum’s monthly Big Breakfast takes place at the Shakespeare Hotel in Chapel Street on Friday, 20th January, from 7am.

Delegates will be given a briefing by Cllr Robert Vaudry, Stratford District Council’s portfolio holder of housing and infrastructure, on the council’s strategic plan and the recently-published Stratford Transport Strategy.

The charity of the day will be the Shakespeare Hospice.

